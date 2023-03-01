Why Teenage Suicides Rate is Increasing?

The recent spurt in suicide cases among youth is a worrying trend. Can we simply blame the teachers, technology, influence of movie or societal pressure for the increase in the teenage suicide rates? Teenage is the period of adolescence in which young students not only see changes in their body but it also shapes the way they relate to the surroundings.

At this stage, if they are faced with challenges like academic performance, peer pressure or societal expectations, not many are in a position to deal with it. Some of them may develop suicidal thoughts due to failure in exams or other reasons. These suicidal thoughts push them to the extent when they take an extreme step and end their lives.

Teenagers spend most of their time in college and with friends rather than their parents. It’s anybody’s guess friends know more about each other than their parents. So what kind of friends a teenager is choosing is also very important. Few parents observe their kids' behaviour all the time, but may not get a sense of what their teenage kid is going through.

Almost every day we hear or read in the newspapers about students who commit suicide for silly reasons which could have been solved by talking to their parents, teachers, friends, or to counsellors. Recently, a 16-year-old student committed suicide because of depression while this is a treatbale condition. If they are failing in love, or an exam they end up going into stress and depression. We need to educate teenagers about the ways to deal with these situations and also parents should sit down and have a healthy conversation with their children.

This generation of children should understand that there is a solution to every problem in the world that can be found by simply speaking with one who can understand and direct them in a good way. They should know if they are ready to take a big step such as suicide then they can also take a small step like solving the issue. Similarly, teachers should also talk to students about these topics once in a while in class, which might help them to boost their confidence.

Hey you there, Life is so precious that no problem is permanent. Problems come to teach you how to deal with life, not to end it. Learn to face the situation, and one day, if you look back in your life, there will be many strong stories that can motivate you to face new problems.