Why is purple the colour of International Women's Day?

Purple is the official colour of International Women’s Day, founded more than a century ago after some 15,000 women marched in New York City to demand better working conditions and voting rights. The current iteration of the day is intended to celebrate women’s social, economic, and political achievements and to call for gender equality.

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th every year, there are so many ways to get involved, and one of the easiest is to wear purple along with thousands of other women across the globe who will be doing the same. So, why do people wear purple on International Women’s Day? It’s not just because it’s a pretty colour (although it definitely is).

International Women’s Day (IWD) is running with the colour purple since it’s supposed to represent “visionary thinking.” The IWD organizers say that purple is the colour of the future, and as it happens, the colour had always symbolized the exact kind of gender equality that we’re still fighting for today. “Purple is historically associated with efforts to achieve gender equality,” the IWD organization said.

“In this context, it was first used alongside green and white as the colours of the Women’s Social and Political Union, the organization that led Britain’s women’s suffrage movement in the early 20th century.” Said the IWD organization.

Not to mention the fact that purple was also the colour of the Women’s Liberation Movement. If there was ever a colour that properly represents the strides that women are making to fight for a more equal society, it sounds like this is the best possible one. So wear purple on International Women’s Day, it’s the easiest way to show your support!

