Why Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Are Being Demolished?

India's tallest building twin 40-storey towers (Apex and Ceyane) located in Sector 93A of Noida, near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be demolished on August 28. There are more than 900 flats in these two towers. They are part of Supertech's Emerald Court project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. These towers will become India's highest structures ever to be demolished. Both towers together cover an area of around 7.5 lakh square feet.

A total of around 3,700 kgs of explosives and 10 men are used. Just 15 seconds of time is enough for the Supertech twin towers in Noida to turn into dust and rubble and the time set for the demolition is at 2.30 pm on August 28.

The Supreme Court ordered the demolition observing that the Twin Towers are in violation of several building codes. A petition was earlier filed by the Residents’ Welfare Association of Emerald Court Group Housing Society, claiming that the construction was in violation of the UP Apartments Act of 2010. In 2021, the apex court ordered the demolition of the towers. According to the reports, the towers were built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions will carry out the demolition of the Supertech Twin towers. The demolition of the building is done by infusing 3,700 kg of explosives into the building.

Utkarsh Mehta, partner of demolition firm Edifice Engineering speaking to a PTI said, "It will take nine to 10 seconds for all the explosives to blast in a series making a loud noise. After the blasts, the structures won't come down all at once and would take four to five seconds to come down completely."

According to the source, the cost of the demolition is going to be around Rs. 20 Crore.

The officials said that the 35,000 cubic metres of debris will be left over and its impact would be maximum on two societies - Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village - and its residents.

According to the Environmental Science professors, the demolition may lead to dust clouds and tonnes of debris.

Before the demolition, more than 5,000 residents will vacate Emerald Court and ATS Village societies on August 28. The residents will have to vacate the premises by 7.30 am and can return after 4 pm only with safety clearance from the Edifice. The Noida Authority will provide space for parking vehicles at the multilevel parking facility at the Botanical Garden metro station. The parking at the metro station can easily accommodate more than 5,000 vehicles at a time. There will not be any entry of people, vehicles, and animals in close proximity area of the twin towers. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will remain shut for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28. Only 10 workers will remain on the demolition site on the day and they include two Indian blasters and Edifice project manager Mayur Mehta and seven members of its South African expert partner Jet Demolition. The debris will be disposed of according to the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

