Why It Is Important To Save Soil?

Sadhguru says the world is going to end because the world's most important thing is dying. And that is soil. You may think, what nonsense is this? How can the soil die? Was it alive in the first place? Well, unquestionably, the soil is alive. Because a fistful of soil has around 8 to 10 billion organisms. More living organisms live in a single handful of soil than all the humans on the planet. And because of this life, we grow our food. We get all the fruits and vegetables from this soil itself. But now that life, the microorganisms will go extinct. But why? To know this, we must listen to what Sadhguru has to say.

Soil is a non-renewable natural resource. And did you know that it can take up to 1000 years to form one centimetre of topsoil? But to destroy it will just take minutes. If there is heavy rain, there are no trees to hold the soil, and the soil gets destroyed. Pollution, industrialization, chemicals, harmful pesticides... there are many reasons for soil destruction.

Even if we wanted to make soil, we couldn't do it. It’s a natural process that takes a long time. But the way we have been destroying the soil in the last few years so quickly! Because of that, we don’t have much time left now.

According to the UN, we destroy approximately a football field's worth of soil every 5 seconds. Industrial farming, more usage of chemicals, pollution, are all killing the soil, which helps us survive.

In earlier days, we used to employ the crop rotation method, which helped the soil regain its nutrients and recover from past damage. Farmers used to choose between two different crops requiring different nutrients from the soil. So, the soil doesn't get depleted at the same time. In addition, the soil receives a rest period to replenish its nutrients. But nowadays, farmers are resorting to monocropping. This way, the soil gets very distracted. And there is a way for the soil to recover after continuous attacks.

It is estimated that by 2050, the world population will be approximately 9 billion. At the time, we needed 1.5 times more soil than today. But our soil fertility is declining by the day. In the next 25 years, the world is going to have 30% less food, which means that 3/10 people will starve to death. Isn’t that one big reason why we have to save the soil?

But what’s the use of saving soil movement? On this journey, Sadhguru will meet important leaders and explain to them the importance of soil. This will bring about policy reforms. Sadhguru wants to make this movement successful with the help of people from all over the world. So what are you waiting for? Join the movement by writing anything important about soil and tagging it with #SaveSoil. #SaveSoilSaveWorld

Author – Shyamala Tulasi