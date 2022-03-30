Who is Tina Dabi's Second Husband Pradeep Gawande, an IAS Officer

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi announced a piece of good news on Monday. She is going to get married to IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande. She took to her Instagram on Monday and shared the news about her engagement. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "I am wearing the smile you (PradeepGawande) gave me, fiance."

She also shared a beautiful pic and wrote, "Would like to thank everyone for all the wishes we have received today on calls, messages and social media. The amount of love and warmth we received in the last 24 hours has been overwhelming, especially from Maharashtra." Here is the photo.

Pradeep also shared the photo on his Instagram and wrote, "Together, is my favourite place to be!." In the photo, one could see Pradeep in a red kurta and pants whereas Tina donned a red saree.

According to the reports, the marriage of Tina Dabi and Pradeep is going to take place on April 22 in Jaipur. Pradeep Gawande is three years senior to Tina and is a 2013 batch IAS Officer. He is currently serving as Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan.

Pradeep Gawande was born in Maharashtra on December 9, 1980. He had completed his MBBS degree and is a qualified doctor. He is an IAS officer of the 2013 batch. The Instagram handle of Pradeep reads, "IAS officer of the 2013 batch, Rajasthan Cadre, Medico, Marathi, presently posted as Director, Archaeology, and Museums in Rajasthan."

Tina Dabi rose to fame in 2015 when she topped the civil services examination. She became the first person from the Dalit community to achieve it. In the same year, Tina announced her relationship with Athar Aamir Khan, who secured the second rank in the 2015 UPSC examinations. They grabbed the attention of everyone. The wedding took place in 2018 and their wedding reception was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other Union Ministers along with then-Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Unfortunately, the couple didn't live for a long time. They announced their separation in November 2020 and took divorce.

