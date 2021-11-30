Who is New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal?
IIT-Bombay graduate Parag Agrawal is the next Twitter CEO: Let's get to know him in under five points.
With his appointment as Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal has joined the fraternity of Indian-origin Silicon Valley CEOs that includes Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella.
New Delhi: Parag Agrawal, a 37-year-old IIT-Bombay alumnus, has replaced Jack Dorsey as Twitter's new CEO, making him the youngest CEO in the Fortune 500. He was unanimously selected as the new CEO by the Board of Directors.
5 Things You Should Know About Twitter's New CEO
- Parag Agrawal earned his bachelor's degree in computer science from IIT-Bombay and his doctorate in computer science from Stanford University.
- He joined Twitter as an ads engineer in October 2011 and quickly rose through the ranks to become the company's Distinguished Software Engineer.
- In 2017, Twitter named Parag Agrawal as its Chief Technology Officer.
- He did research internships at AT&T, Microsoft, and Yahoo! before joining Twitter.
- Mr Agrawal joins a cadre of Indian-origin Silicon Valley CEOs, including Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella, with his appointment as the company's CEO.