Who Is Dr Kamal Ranadive, The Indian Cancer Researcher Honoured By Google Doodle Today?

Google Doodle: Dr Kamal Ranadive, an Indian cell biologist, turned 104 on Monday, and Google dedicated a special Doodle to her in honour of her "groundbreaking cancer research and devotion to creating a more equitable society through science and education."

On this day in 1917, Kamal Samarth, better known as Kamal Ranadive, was born in Pune.

Ranadive, as head of the Indian Cancer Research Center (ICRC), was one of the first researchers in India to propose a relationship between breast cancer and genetics, as well as to find linkages between tumours and certain viruses.