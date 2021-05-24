White Fungus More Dangerous Than Black? Look out For These Symptoms

People who are already on the edge due to the Coronavirus cases have a new cause for panic, which is the back fungus. In addition, doctors now say that they have recently discovered another variant in the virus called 'white fungus'.

Experts say that white fungus is also as dangerous as a black fungus. Though the patients have Covid symptoms, their test results turned out negative. They are currently being treated with anti-fungal medicines. Doctors said that the white fungus is being detected only through the HR-CT scan.



What is White Fungus? How is it infected?

Black and white fungal infections are caused by fungal fungi called ‘mucormycosis’ in the environment. Although it is not contagious, patients can easily inhale this fungus. This fungus enters the body rapidly and causes infections.

This fungus is mostly found in an unhealthy environment and also in water. It is transmitted when people with low immunity touch objects containing this fungus.

Medical experts said that the white fungus is likely to affect the brain, respiratory organs, digestive system, kidneys, nails and oesophagus.

People with diabetes, cancer etc and over usage of steroids are likely to get infected with the virus. Some other reports say that it is dangerous for women and children as well.

Symptoms of White Fungus:

The white fungus has the same symptoms possessed by the Covid virus. This fungus will also show its impact on the lungs.

It is suggested to consult a doctor if you have Coronavirus symptoms and was tested with negative for Covid-19 in the RT-PCR tests.

Doctors say that white fungus is more likely to affect the chest and lungs while its symptoms are cough, chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

It is learned that white fungus causes inflammatory symptoms like body swelling, headaches and sore throats.

Victims recovering from the coronavirus are having more chances to have these symptoms. Doctors say that this disease can be cured only if it is detected in the early stages.