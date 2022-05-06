When is Mother's Day 2022, Check Date

Mother's Day 2022: There is one human relationship that effortlessly exceeds all others. It's the bond that exists between a mother and her offspring. It's priceless because nothing compares to a mother's unwavering love, commitment, and devotion to her children. From the moment a child is born, the mother works tirelessly to ensure that her children are safe at all times and that their personalities are shaped to help them overcome obstacles in life. Mother's Day is commemorated to honour all moms' efforts.

Date

Mother's Day is celebrated in a variety of nations worldwide. However, not all nations commemorate it on the same day. It is observed on the second Sunday in May in numerous countries. India is one such country. In India, Mother's Day occurs on May 8 this year.

History and Importance

Mother's Day is a unique day honouring all moms, who are sometimes ignored for their efforts. It's a day to celebrate every mother's unquantifiable and unselfish contributions to her children's achievements. It's also a day to express gratitude for it.

While mothers have always had a unique position in Indian culture, the notion of commemorating Mother's Day was originally proposed in the early 1900s. According to some versions, Mother's Day was first observed in 1908 by a lady called Anna Jarvis in the United States in honour of her mother, who had died three years previously. Several sections of the United States began honouring this day within a few years. It was made a national holiday by US President Woodrow Wilson in 1914.

Celebrations

People attempt to make sure that their mother is happy and loves her life regardless of when this day is observed across the world. They may surprise her with gifts, take her out to dinner, or even prepare a meal for her at home.