When is Kanuma Panduga, How Telugus Celebrate Kanuma in AP, Telangana

Sankranti is one of the most important festivals for the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The festival is celebrated for three days (Bhogi, Makar Sankranti, and Kanuma) and also four days in some parts of the country.

The festival Sankranti has different names - Sankranti (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka), Lohri (Punjab and Haryana), Pongal (Tamil Nadu), and Makar Sankranti (Maharastra, Gujarat).

The first day of Sankranti is Bhogi and the second is Sankranti. Kanuma is the third day of Makar Sankranti and is celebrated with much happiness. The fourth day of Sankranti is Mukkanuma.

We all know that Sankranti is a harvest festival. India is a country where cows are treated like mothers and Godly figures. On the day of Kanuma, farmers decorate the cattle and worship them. Cattle will be taken to the temple and Govardhan puja will be performed. People offer prayers to the cattle and the procession of decorated cattle will take place in the villages. Kanuma is celebrated as a thanksgiving to the cattle as they play a prominent role in farming.

Also Read:​ Makar Sankranti 2022 Telugu Calendar Date

Women clean their front yards and keep 'Ratham' Muggu. The reason behind drawing Ratham muggu is that 'Humans are like chariots and it is run by the Almighty'. People pray to God for peace and happiness.

Kanuma Date: 16 January 2022 - Sunday

Kanuma Wishes:

With Cheerfulness And Grins, With Hopes And Satisfaction, Many Many Happy Returns Of The KANUMA Day

May your life be blessed with Lakshmi May your life be blessed with happiness. Happy KANUMA!

Happy Pongal Bhoga Bhagyala-bhogi, Sukhasantosala Sankranti, Kammani vantala Kanuma, Sadameeinta,viriyalinavvula panta

As the kites fly high in the air I wish my friends to be in a high position.. Wishings my friends a happy and safe KANUMA May your life is blessed with love.

Recipes:

As a tradition, people eat delicacies made out of black gram, and in some parts, people enjoy the tasty recipes made out of mutton and chicken.

The other recipes made during the four day festival are Ariselu, Jantikulu, chekkalu, Paalakaayulu, Paramannam, Pulihora, Masala Vada, etc.,

Also Read: ​Bhogi 2022 Date as Per Telugu Calendar