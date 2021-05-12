When Is Eid In India This Year?

Ramadan is one of the most important festivals for Muslims. They celebrate it with much joy and happiness. The festival also marks the end of holy month of fasting. The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan and the tenth month is Shawwal. The first day in the month of Shawwal is celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr across the world.

This year, the calendar lists Eid ul-Fitr on 12th May. The crescent moon for the month of Shawwal 1442 was not sighted on Tuesday evening. Muslims in Saudi will look for moon tonight. Umm al-Qura calendar that is determined at the Institute of Astronomical & Geophysical Research of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh is followed by the country Saudi Arabia.

The crescent moon will be first sighted in Saudi Arabia and then the rest of the world celebrates the festival. Generally, Muslims in India celebrate Eid on the second day of the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

According to the latest reports, moon was not seen in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, hence Eid will be celebrated on Thursday, 13th May, 2021.

Indonesia and Malaysia said that the crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday, so, May 12 will be the last day of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 13. The Jeddah Association said that the moon is likely to be sighted on Wednesday, May 12 and Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on May 13.

Eid ul-Fitr means the occasion of breaking the fast and on the first day of Shawwal month, people won't observe fast. The day stands for expressing gratitude to the almighty Allah. According to the Holy book, Quran, devotees must pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.

On the day of Eid, Muslims wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr, take bath and wear new clothes. Muslims cook delicious food items like Sheer Kheer, Mutton Biryani, etc. They distribute sheer kurma to their near and dear on Eid.