When Can Women Enter Sabarimala

Ayyappa Deeksha or the mala Dharana is a 41- day intense ritual often practiced in the Southern states and begins with the advent of the Karthika maasam which started on October 26 after Diwali day. It is known that only men take up the Deeksha and earlier they were only allowed into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in the State of Kerala.

Even after the Supreme Court of India stated that there was no rationale in prohibiting the entry of women into the 800-year-old Ayyappa Temple, people continue to question as to why women are barred from entering the temple premises.

To get the facts straight the temple earlier never barred women but had said that only those who were below 10 years and beyond 50 years of age. Basically, those who could not menstruate were allowed inside the premises. People from all castes and religions can visit the temple except women in that particular age group.

The Sabarimala temple belongs to Lord Ayappan who is considered to be born of the union of forces of lord Shiva and Vishnu. Legends say that Ayappa is celibate so that he can focus on answering the prayers of his devotees. And he will remain celibate till the day kanni-swamis (first-time devotees) stop coming to Sabarimala.

According to the puranas, Ayappa was born to destroy a female demon who was cursed and could only be vanquished by a child born of both Shiva and Vishnu. When Ayappa kills her, a beautiful woman emerges from the body. She asks Ayappa to marry her and he refuses explaining to her that he was celibate and would never marry. However, he assures her that he would marry her the day when kanni-swamis (unmarried men who take up Deeksha ) stop coming to Sabarimala temple.

She now sits and waits for him at a neighbouring shrine near the main temple and is worshipped as Malikapurathamma. And that is why women do not go to Sabarimala.

It is said that out of respect for Ayappa's commitment to answer the prayers of his devotees that women in this age group do not enter the temple.

Since he is celibate, it is believed he should not be distracted by women.

Another reason some people say this is that Ayyappa has taken an oath of Naishtika Brahmacharya, and he sits in a unique yogic posture where there is no space in his thighs for anyone to sit on. He sits in a constricted squatting position with aband to his legs and the belief is that women should not see him in that posture.

The other legend considers Lord Ayyappa as a historical figure born into the royal family of the kingdom located in Patthanamittha, who had shunned all worldly desires including contact with women, after defeating an Arab intruder called Babar or Vavar.

