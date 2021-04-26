This WhatsApp Feature Alerts Users If Third Party is Downloading Their Pictures

What is Self-destructing videos and feature on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging app is bringing in a new feature to compete with Snapchat. It is a Self-Destructing Photos and Video Feature. Currently, this new feature has appeared in the beta WhatsApp Android version.

WABetaInfo officially tweeted that WhatsApp is currently testing this self-destructing feature. A future update will be available soon. WhatsApp is also introducing a screenshot detection feature for users who want more privacy.

If someone tries to take screenshots of your self-destructing photos and videos in a snapshot, you will get a notification. This new feature alerts users about their private content being saved by a third party.

WABetaInfo has revealed that it is testing a feature that sends privacy alerts to users. Others can only open the photos and videos you send. It will be unavailable to open the second time.

Will this screenshot detection feature be officially available to all Android WhatsApp users? Well, more clarity was not given regarding this. However, you can access this new feature by downloading the WhatsApp beta version 2.21.9.3.

Steps to Download the beta version of WhatsApp: To download the beta version of WhatsApp on your Android phone.

Go to the Google Play Store.

Search for WhatsApp in it.

Scroll down the Play Store page.

Search for the option of becoming a Beta Tester.

Click on the "I'm in" button.

Click on the Join button and confirm.

You will get a beta version of the app update.

However, iPhone WhatsApp users may find it difficult to download the WhatsApp beta version. Also, you can download the WhatsApp beta version on your computer through the Google Play website.

Instagram, on the other hand, is also bringing in a new tool. This tool filters objectionable messages on their platform. Facebook is also bringing in a new feature to their news feed, you will be able to create podcasts and audio clips with this new feature. Google is also bringing in a new feature for their Android users, to avoid collisions during texting and walking.