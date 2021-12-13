What Was The Answer That Won India's Harnaaz Sandhu The Miss Universe Title?

The top 3 finalists in the 70th Miss Universe pageant were asked in the final round what advice they would provide to all women watching the competition. Miss India Harnaaz, Miss South Africa, and Miss Paraguay all replied correctly, bringing the competition's rounds to a close. Finally, the winners were declared, and Miss Mexico's crown was handed over to Miss India.

Harnaaz added that the advice she would like to give young women is to trust in themselves during the last round of questioning.

She said, "The biggest pressure the youth of today are facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself, and that is why I am standing here today."