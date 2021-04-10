What is the story of Ugadi?

The word Ugadi, also known as Yugadi has been derived from a combination of two words Yuga meaning age, and Adi meaning the beginning of a new age.

Yugadi refers to the era we are living in, which is the Kali Yuga, which is believed to have been started after Lord Krishna departed from the world. The event has been described by Maharshi Vedavyasa as “Yesmin Krishno divamvyataha, Tasmat Eeva pratipannam Kaliyugam”.

In the lunisolar calendar, the Ugadi festival falls on the bright half of the Chaitra month of India on the “Chaitra Sudhdha Padyaami” and it falls mostly in April or March as per the Gregorian calendar. This year the Ugadi Festival falls on April 13th.

The tale behind

Gautamiputra Satakarni’s Lunar Calendar -

The Lunar calendars have a cycle of sixty years and a New Year starts on the day of Yugadi on Chaitra Sudhdha Paadyami. After the completion of every sixty years, the calendar starts with a fresh New Year.

The calendar dates back to the Shalivahana era, which is supposed to have been built by the great legend Shalivahana. King Shalivahana was also referred to as Gautamiputra Satakarni and is responsible for initiating the era of Shalivahana.

The festival of Ugadi marks the beginning of the New Year for those living between the Kaveri River and Vindhyas and those who follow the lunar calendar, particularly in South India in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamilnadu, and Maharashtra.

Spring Factor -

During the festival, the season of spring is believed to have arrived at its fullest, and everywhere the colors of festivals can be seen. New leaves budding on the trees look amazingly beautiful, and with utmost zeal and excitement, many can be seen celebrating Ugadi.

Legends of Ugadi

There are some famous mythological stories related to the celebration of the Ugadi festival as a New Year. Some of them are given below;

Creation of the Universe -

We celebrate this festival because, on this day, we believe that it was on this day that Lord Brahma created the universe. Therefore, this day is celebrated as New Year by all Hindus.

As per Hindu mythology, during the evolution of the cosmos, Brahma, the creator commenced the act of creation on the day of Ugadi.

And according to the belief of Hindus, Lord Brahma created the entire universe and our one year on earth is equal to one day for Lord Brahma. Therefore, when we begin the auspicious year of a new year, and then Lord Brahma starts a new day.

Therefore, Ugadi is celebrated in commemorating the beginning of creation when the earth and the life forms on it started emerging. Also, a new astronomical and astrological cycle commences on this day.

Lord Vishnu’s Matsya Avatar -

There is also a mythological story behind the Ugadi festival. Once there was a demon named Sambhabakasura. One day this demon stole the Vedas of Lord Brahma and hid in the sea. And when Lord Vishnu came to know that a monster had stolen the Vedas of Lord Brahma.

Then Lord Vishnu took the form of Matsya and fought that monster by going under the sea. And strangled that monster with his Chakra and killed him. And bringing the Vedas back, he gave it back to Lord Brahma.

And this entire incident happened on the first day of Chaitra month. Lord Brahma got the Vedas back and created the universe on this day. Therefore, we celebrate the New Year festival on this day.

The Curse of Lord Shiva on Lord Brahma -

And there is also a legend that says that Lord Shiva cursed Lord Brahma on this day saying that he would not be worshiped by people.

But later, on the Ugadi festival day in the southern states, Lord Brahma has been worshiped especially on Ugadi day, and this day is solely dedicated to him.

Coronation of Lord Ram -

According to all the Hindu scriptures, it is also believed that on this day, the coronation of Lord Ram was performed, so this festival is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm every year on the day of Ugadi.

That’s why, till today, we celebrate Ugadi with great enthusiasm and happiness and with all the popular mythological stories of ancient times.

On the day of Ugadi people clean their house and the nearby area and decorate the entrance of their house with mango leaves. And also people buy new clothes for themselves and their family members.