What is the name of Ugadi 2022?

Ugadi 2022 Name: The festival of Ugadi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy, especially in Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Punjab, Kerala, Tamilnadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

This festival, also known as "Yugadi," literally means "Beginning of a New Yug (Era in Sanskrit)," marks the start of a new year.

When is Ugadi in 2022?

Ugadi will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2022.

Telugu Samvatsara 2022 Commences;

Ugadi 2022 Date And Time

Ugadi Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Ugadi Pooja Tithi

Pratipada Tithi begins at 11:53 AM on April 1, 2022.

Pratipada Tithi ends at 11:58 AM on April 2, 2022.

Name of the Telugu year Ugadi 2022

The name of the year 2022–2023 is "Subhakritu." Chaitra Shukla Paksha Pradamai (the day after Amavasya) is celebrated as Yugadi.

Ugadi 2022 Telugu Year Name Meaning

Each name of every year in the Telugu Calendar will have some meaning as per the Hindu calendar. Accordingly, this year is named "Subhakritu Nama Samvatsara".

This year of Subhakritu Nama Samvatsara also has some important meaning as per ancient scriptures.

The meaning of the name for this year, "Subhakritu Nama Samvatsara," means that this year will be filled with good deeds and good luck.