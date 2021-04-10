What is the name of Ugadi 2021?

The festival of Ugadi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy, especially in Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Punjab, Kerala, Tamilnadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Also known as ‘Yugadi,” which literally means,” Start of a new ‘Yug (Era in Sanskrit),” this festival marks the beginning of a New Year.

When is Ugadi in 2021?

Ugadi will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The Pratipada Tithi will begin at 8:00 am on April 12, 2021, and end at 10:16 on April 13, 2021.

Telugu Samvatsara 2021 Begins;

Ugadi Pooja Tithi

Prathama Tithi Begins at 08:02:25 on April 12, 2021

Prathama Tithi Ends at 10:18:32 on April 13, 2021

Ugadi 2021 Telugu year Name

The name of the year 2021 - 2022 is 'Plava' (ప్లవ) Chaitra Shukla Paksha Pradamai (the day after Amavasya) is celebrated as Yugadi.

Ugadi 2021 Telugu Year Name Meaning

Each name of every year in the Telugu Calendar will have some meaning as per the Hindu calendar. Accordingly, this year is named as 'Plava Nama Samvatsara'.

This year of Plava Nama Samvatsara also has some important meaning as per ancient scriptures.

The meaning of the name for this year 'Plava Nama Samvatsara' means that this year will be filled with Wisdom and Knowledge.