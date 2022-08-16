What Do The Spokes in Indian Tricolor Mean?

The Indian National flag is not just a symbol of patriotism, each colour in the tricolour has a deep meaning.

In the national flag of India, the top band is of Saffron colour, indicating the strength and courage of the country. The white middle band symbolises peace and truth with Dharma Chakra. The last band is green in colour showing the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land.

And you know each spoke in Ashoka Chakra also means something.

The 24 spokes in Ashoka chakra represents love, courage, patience, peacefulness, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control, selflessness, self-sacrifice, truthfulness, righteousness, justice, mercy, graciousness, humility, empathy, sympathy, spiritual knowledge, supreme wisdom, supreme morality, altruism and hope.