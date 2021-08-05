What is Chaturmas? Check Significance, Festivals Celebrated

Chaturmas 2021: In the Hindu calendar, Shravan, Bhadrapada, Ashwin, and Kartik are four holy months that run from July to October. It is the season of devotion, penance, holy river bathing, sacrifices, and charity.

Chaturmas Significance:

During these months, however, significant events such as weddings and other festivities are not recommended. Chaturmas has religious importance for both Jains and Buddhists as well.

Devshayani Ekadashi is the first day of Chaturmas. On this day, Lord Vishnu sleeps for four months and then awakens on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Devshayani Ekadashi happens in the month of June or July on the Georgian calendar, right after the renowned Jagannath Rathyatra.

When is Chaturmas in 2021?

Chaturmas 2021: Start And End Date

Chaturmas is derived from the Sanskrit words 'catur', which means "four," and masa, which means "month." Chaturmas will begin on July 20, 2021, and finish on November 14, 2021, this year.

Chaturmas 2021: Celebrations

Major celebrations within this holy period include: