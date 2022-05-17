WETA Mother’s Day 2022 Celebrations In Maryland

The Woman Empowerment Telugu Association (WETA), an organization was formed in North America less than two years ago with the aim of "empowering women", especially Telugu women in the region with the motto 'Stree Pragatji Pathame Bata'.

Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy founded the association with the aim of giving women opportunities and helping them to nurture their creativity and make their dreams come true. It serves as a platform to showcase to the world the leadership power of women.

WETA conducted Mother's Day Celebrations on May 16, 2022, under the aegis of WETA President Jhansi Reddy, President-Elect Shailaja Kalluri, and the WETA Maryland Chapter Working Group. It was held at Maryland Hanover and more than 600 participated in the event along with their families.

Media WETA National Chairperson Suguna Reddy and local WETA team Preeti Reddy, Yamini Reddy, Navyasmriti, and Jaya participated in the event. Also present were local community leaders Sudha Kondepi, Kavitha Challa, Sridhar Nagireddy, Dr. Pallavi, Rammohan Konda, Yoyo TV Narasimha Reddy, Anita Muthoju, Aparna Kadari, and others. The event anchor was Madhu Nekkanti who regaled the audience with her witty humour and songs.

