Weekend Getaway: Kuntala Waterfalls in Adilabad

As the monsoon is almost ending, this will definitely be the right time to plan a long drive for Hyderabadis. Yes, despite the monsoon being the best time to visit waterfalls, it would be safer to go at the end of the monsoon. Now, the best weekend getaway for people living in and around Hyderabad is Kuntala waterfalls in Adilabad.

Kuntala waterfalls is the highest waterfall in Telangana and originates from a convergence of several ponds that lead to the Kadem river. The beauty of the waterfall is it comes down as two separate waterfalls adjacent to each other. These are located in the dense teak forest near Neredikonda village, which is approximately 300 km from Hyderabad.

Along with the destination's beauty, one can enjoy the journey too. The road heading to the waterfalls looks stunning due to the greenery on either side where we can even show our photography skills by clicking landscapes of nature.

There are multiple routes to reach the waterfalls while travelling from Hyderabad. Once you reach the destination, you have to trek for 20 minutes to reach the waterfall. As monkey troops are on the prowl, it is best to not carry any food packets in hand. But you will need water as you descend and ascend the steps.

You are advised not to worry about food because the dhabas near the place will serve you piping hot vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes on order. Though there are not many varieties, you can adjust after the trek and watching the beautiful Kuntala waterfalls.