VIT-AP University‘s Merit Scholarships to UG Non-engineering Courses

Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President, VIT announces GV Merit Scholarship and Tmt. Rajeswari Ammal merit scholarship aimed at supporting candidates enrolling in BBA, Law, B. Com, B.Sc. and BA Under Graduate programmes, in addition to the flagship USR activity STARS programme.Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP expounded that the GV Merit Scholarship is for any board topper across the country. Under this scholarship, the student will get 100% scholarship for all years of the under Graduate programme.

Dr. C.L.V Sivakumar stated the eligibility criteria to avail Tmt. RajeswariAmmal merit scholarship is that candidate must be a district topper from any state across the country. The student is eligible for a 50% scholarship on the Tuition Fee for all the years of the degree programme. If the district topper is a girl, she will get an additional 25% scholarship (making it a 75% scholarship).

BBA in General management, and with specialisations like Business Analytics, Fintech, Digital Marketing. We have BA. LLB (Hons.) and BBA. LLb,(Hons.) 5year courses, B. Com, and the dual degree programmesB.A& M.A in Public Services, B.Sc. & M.Sc. in Data Science,theUnique B.Com. program offered at VIT-AP, has the fundamentals of CMA, CA, CFA and ACS embedded in the three-year program. These two merit scholarships can be availed by all candidates appearing for theUnder GraduateNon-engineering programmesadmissions from the academic year 2021, The application process will launch on 17.02.2021 and last date of application is 31st May 2021 for more details may please visit www.vitap.ac.in or mail to admission@vitap.ac.in or call 7901091283 added Dr R. Thahiya Afzal, Asst. Director –Admissions, VIT-AP University.