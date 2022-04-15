Vishu Messages, Images, and WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

Vishu 2022: It's that time of year again, Vishu 2022. The country is commemorating the traditional New Year by keeping to their customs. Vishu, which is observed in Kerala, Karnataka's Tulu Nadu area, the Mahé district of the Union Territory of Pondicherry, and some portions of Tamil Nadu, greets the first day of Medam, the ninth month of the solar calendar. Vishu is celebrated with a variety of morning rituals, followed by parties with family and friends.

The day begins with a family tradition of looking at Vishukkani, a colourful tray of auspicious items made by the entire family. Vishu is heralded by the golden petals of Kani Konna. People use money or silver things, cloth (pattu), mirrors, rice, coconut, cucumbers, fruits, and other harvest products to commemorate the day. Children light fireworks, new clothes are donned, and money is handed to the younger members of the family by the elders. The family settles down in the afternoon to enjoy Sadhya.

Also Read: Easter Sunday 2022: How Christians Celebrate The Festival and Significance

On the auspicious day of Vishu, we've compiled a collection of wishes and quotes for you to share with your loved ones:

With the Kani konna, may happiness shower in your life. Happy Vishu.

"The God created the world on this day for his followers. May on this day you find new hope and happiness in your heart to make your life beautiful! Happy Vishu !"

"The God created the world on this day for his followers. May on this day you find new hope and happiness in your heart to make your life beautiful! Happy Vishu !"

Happy Vishu. May this day bring prosperity, happiness, and joy to you and your family.

"May the joy of Vishu bring prosperity and cheer. Have a beautiful day ahead with your loved ones near. Happy Vishu."

"May the joy of Vishu bring prosperity and cheer. Have a beautiful day ahead with your loved ones near. Happy Vishu."

Relish on a platter of Sadhya and enjoy the day with your loved ones.

"May you be gifted with all the power and positivity you need to make your dreams a reality. I wish you a happy Vishu."

"On this auspicious day of Vishu, I extend my heartfelt blessings to you. May this year bring you and your loved ones many moments of joy and happiness."

"On this auspicious day of Vishu, I extend my heartfelt blessings to you. May this year bring you and your loved ones many moments of joy and happiness."

Start the day with the auspicious view of Vishukkani and spend the year in an abundance of joy and happiness. Happy Vishu.

"May this auspicious day usher in a new dawn, new hope, peace, joy and happiness. Happy and an auspicious Vishu."

May this Vishu fulfil all your wishes and may all your handwork bear results. Enjoy!