Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Going Green with Lord Ganesha!

Manas Ranjan Hota, Co-founder & COO, DrinkPrime

The festival commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha is one of the most anticipated in the nation, with close to a billion people observing it. The previous years had a lot of restrictions on the festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on August 31st of this year, 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi (Vinayaka Chaturthi) will be celebrated with grandeur.

Exquisite idols of Lord Ganesha are going to be welcomed in homes and places of worship by families and local community groups. And once the rituals conclude, the devotees will immerse the elephant god in water. Every year in India, lakhs of idols are immersed. This ritual is very close to people’s hearts and a lot of sentimental value revolves around it. However, we cannot completely ignore its impact on our environment.

The idols are usually made from plaster of Paris (PoP) and do not decompose naturally. Made with magnesium, phosphorus and other elements, it takes several months to dissolve in the water, poisoning it in the process. The paint on the idol containing lead, mercury and other toxic substances leaves behind its residue. This acidic waste hampers the entire marine ecosystem. A lot of waste is also left on roads and around water bodies where thevisarjanhappens. These decorations, made from plastic and other materials, are seen floating days and months after the festival. It can be life-threatening to aquatic life or animals that might consume it, thinking of it as food. The same contaminated water is then used by us for drinking and other purposes. It would need to go through heavy treatments to get rid of the same.

As time changes, all of us, including these traditions, have been adapting to the present-day world and its requirements. In this case, concerned individuals are re-looking into their involvement in water pollution caused by idol immersion.

In Bengaluru, the water quality has been recorded to fluctuate every 5 months already! In May-June, TDS levels skyrocketed to 1,236 PPM in areas like Electronic City (The safe range being 500 PPM). While the hardness levels in HSR Layout and Whitefield were well above the acceptable standards touching 580 PPM (The safe range being 200 ppm). All of these numbers were significantly lower before the monsoon season. This volatility, coupled with the added contamination due to the festival, is only going to worsen the quality of water and make it even more unpredictable.

The state of Telangana has banned the immersion of idols made with non-biodegradable materials, while Indore has banned the making of such idols itself. In Bengaluru, the BBMP has artificial tanks for people to immerse the idols in. Many communities are making their own make-shift water sources for immersion, instead of the already polluted natural water reservoirs. Some people also sprinkle water on their idols as a symbol and reuse them.

In other cities, the government and other authorities are taking initiatives to educate people about the impact on water quality due to non-biodegradable idols and chemical paint. Instead, eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols made out of clay are being promoted. These idols are painted with environmentally friendly, natural colors. People are also urged to use natural decorations like fresh flowers, leaves and clay diyas as well. Additionally, several areas are encouraging one single Ganapathi Pandal. This reduces the number of idols and decorations and also brings the people of society together in unity.

The pandemic has made us realize that health comes above all! And as the saying goes, you are only as healthy as the environment you live in. Drinking water, a limited source, is already in grave danger. We need to ensure our traditions do not contribute to making the situation worse.

Therefore, this Ganesh Chaturti, keep in mind the long-term effects of short-term celebrations. Take conscious decisions and opt for sustainable idols and decorations that not just uphold culture but also have minimal involvement in the pollution of water and the environment as a whole.

Let us celebrate responsibly.