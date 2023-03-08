Vi Brings Exclusive Offers for the Women of Bharat to find their Dream Jobs on Vi App

Bangalore: On the occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD), to help Bharat’s aspiring and ambitious women find their dream job, India’s leading telecom operator Vi in partnership with Apna, India’s largest job search platform is offering thousands of job opportunities across India for the women of Bharat. Women can apply for these opportunities ranging from teachers, tele callers, receptionists etc. and thousands of part-time and work-from-home opportunities on the Vi Jobs & Education platform on Vi App.

With this, Vi will facilitate the entry of more women into the workplace by providing them a platform and opportunities for employment across diverse areas.

In addition, Vi in partnership with Apna is also offering a placement-guaranteed training program with a flat discount of Rs. 5000 to all women aspiring to become tele-callers.

English fluency increases prospects of getting a job and progressing in one’s career. This IWD, Vi has a special offer for women looking to learn and improve their English speaking skills. In partnership with Enguru, India’s leading English learning platform, Vi will be offering a 50% discount on English learning courses with unlimited interactive live classes conducted by experts.

To help women enter the workforce and develop their professional identity, Vi will also be conducting a series of webinars, on topics such as Career counselling for women, How English empowers women, etc., in partnership with Apna and Enguru.

These offerings are available on the Vi App (Jobs & Education) from 7th to 14th March 2023.