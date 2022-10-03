Veeam Software set to foray into Hyderabad with its most advanced data protection solutions

The Hop On Veeam roadshow enters the Hyderabad market, bringing together Veeam customers and partners to learn, interact, and gain hands-on experience in protecting data against ransomware, cyberattacks, and disasters

Hyderabad, October 3rd , 2022: Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, introduces innovations around its most advanced data protection solutions across all environments - cloud, virtual, SaaS, Kubernetes, and physical, in the Hyderabad market.

Veeam recently launched ‘Hop On Veeam: Your journey to Modern Data Protection’ ,its first multi-city roadshow in India, which allows Veeam partners, customers, and distributors to gain insightful discussions on the current data protection landscape and engage with Veeam stakeholders about key data protection best practices. Hop On Veeam bus includes a hands-on lab unlike any other, with engineers showcasing on-demand live demos on cloud-native solutions for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and SaaS offerings for Microsoft 365, Continuous Data protection solutions (CDP), Veeam disaster recovery orchestrator (VDRO), Veeam Cloud Connect, NAS Backup, Veeam Backup & Replication v11 and Instant Recovery to VMware vSphere.

Businesses' reliance on data, as well as the amount of data generated by them, is growing, and making organizations even more vulnerable to cyberattacks. According to the Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2022, in the last 12 months, 84% of Indian organizations were hit with ransomware, making cyber-attacks one of the leading causes of downtime for the second year in a row. This demonstrates the opportunity for Veeam to educate Indian businesses on the significance of data backups and the timely deployment of data protection solutions to ensure business continuity.

“With cyberattacks such as ransomware attacks becoming more frequent and more targeted, the likelihood of severe business disruptions increases significantly. Ownership of your data is becoming more critical. By implementing Veeam’s data protection & recovery solutions, businesses can own, control, and protect their data wherever it resides, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or as part of modern applications built with containers and managed by Kubernetes.” said Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President, Veeam India & SAARC. “Veeam is growing at a much more rapid rate and is firmly at the epicenter of the data ecosystem. In Hyderabad, we see a huge opportunity for market expansion in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing verticals, and further strengthening our partnership with our customer Granules India. Our top priority is to double up our efforts within these key verticals to help businesses of all sizes with their modern data protection strategy.”

Over the next four weeks, the Hop On Veeam bus will visit nine cities to raise awareness about the growing need for data protection solutions and demonstrate its ability to help businesses own, control, backup and recover data anywhere it resides – on premises or in the cloud. The bus began its journey on September 16, from Gurugram, making stops at cities including Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune. The expedition will continue on to Hyderabad on October 3. The remaining cities and locations include:

· Chennai, October 7

· Kochi, October 10

· Bengaluru, October 12