Varalaxmi Vratam Pooja Time, Rituals

Varamahalaksmi Vrata 2021: Varalakshmi Vratham, also known as Varalakshmi Nombu, is a Hindu festival honouring Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu's consort. The Varalakshmi fasting takes place on the final Friday of Shravana Shukla Paksha, just a few days before Rakhi and Shravana Purnima.

Varalakshmi Vratham Vrat 2021 Dates | Panchang

Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat (morning) - 06:18 AM to 08:19 AM

Duration - 02 Hours 01 Min.

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat (afternoon) - 12:44 PM to 03:00 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 16 Mins

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - 06:52 PM to 08:25 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 33 Mins

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - 11:36 PM to 01:34 AM, Aug 21

Duration - 01 Hour 58 Mins

Significance of Varalakshmi Vrat

This year's Varalakshmi Vrat, also known as Varamahalaxmi Vratham, will take place on August 30, 2021. It's a celebration honouring Goddess Lakshmi. A special Lakshmi puja is done on this day to honour the Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity. The goddess's Varalakshmi form is said to bestow boons and fulfil all of her worshippers' wishes. As a result, this goddess's form is referred to as Vara + Lakshmi, or Goddess Lakshmi who bestows boons.

The Legend ( Story-Vrat Katha)

Lord Parameswara (Shiva) commanded his consort Parvathi to do this pooja to provide wealth and happiness to the family. Goddess Parvati is said to have fasted for the sake of her loving spouse and the prosperity and happiness of her family, and it has since become a common custom for women in South India to observe the Varalaxmi Vrat or Varalaxmi Vratam is observed on the Shukla Paksha of the Shravana month. Women prayed to be blessed with children in some situations.

Rituals (Varalakshmi Vratham Procedures) - Vrat Vidhi

While both men and women can participate in the Vrata, it is usually the women of the household that fast to get blessings for the well-being of their family.

Women rise early on this auspicious day, fast, and perform the Varalakshmi Pooja, in which they present fresh sweets and flowers to the Goddess.

Women who participate in the Varalakshmi Puja refrain from eating particular foods, which differ by region.

A saree is used to wrap and beautify a Kalash or metal pot (representing the god).

With kumkum and sandalwood paste, a swastika symbol is drawn.

Raw rice or water, money, five different types of leaves, and betel nuts are all placed in the Kalash pot.

Finally, some mango leaves are placed over the Kalash's mouth, and the mouth is closed with a coconut coated with turmeric.

The Dorak is a holy thread that is knotted during Varalakshmi Puja.

Vayana refers to the sweets and offerings placed in front of the god.

An aarti is presented to the Goddess in the evening.

The water from the Kalash is sprinkled around the home the next day.

If rice grains were one of the ingredients in the Kalash, they would be used the next day to make a rice meal or Prasad for the family.

Rituals Differ From Region to Region

Fasting entails refraining from a variety of foods, which vary by region. Women are provided Thamboolam - a mixture of slaked lime, betel leaf, and areca nut — in some places, even though there are no regulations to follow. They perform Vraj Laxmi Puja, in which the ladies present the goddess with flowers, sweets, and fruits known as Vayana. A Kalash is a saree-wrapped Kalash filled with grains or water, coins, betel nuts, and five different kinds of leaves. Using vermillion and sandalwood paste, a swastika sign is created over the Kalash. Mango leaves and a coconut rubbed with turmeric over the Kalash and kept at the vessel's mouth.

Mantra to Chant

On the day of Varalakshmi Vrat, say the following Mantra to seek Goddess Lakshmi's blessings:

|| Om Hreem Shreem Lakshmibhayo Namah ||