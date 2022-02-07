Valentine's Week: Propose Day Messages, Whatsapp Status to Share With Your Loved One

Most of the young folks and couples eagerly wait for Valentine's Week in February. Valentine's Week has started. The first day of it is Rose Day and on February 8, it is Propose Day, the second day of Valentine's week. Propose Day falls on Tuesday. So, my dear readers, express your feeling to your partner and make them feel special. Here are Propose Day messages, Whatsapp status to share with your dear ones.

Love is not something you find. Love is something that finds you! I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky. Happy Propose Day, my love!

I make a promise for a lifetime, to never leave your hand throughout my life. Happy Propose Day, my love!

What greater thing is there for two souls than to feel that they are joined to strengthen each other, to be at one with each other in silent unspeakable memories. Happy Propose Day!

You're unique, you’re caring and you're the best. And I am the luckiest to have you in my life! Happy Propose Day My Sweet Heart!

Today on Propose Day, I want to open my heart and let you know that you mean the world to me, and I want you to stay in my life forever. Happy Propose Day!

You are not someone who I want to be with, you are someone I can't be without. Stay in my life forever. Happy Propose Day.

Love is passionate, love is blind, there is no better proposal can I make, that I am the best one you will ever find.