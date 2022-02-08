Valentine's Week 2022: Chocolate Day Quotes, Messages To Send To Your Dear Ones

The third day of Valentine's Week is Chocolate Day. Wish your loved ones by gifting chocolates and we all know that chocolates have a special place in expressing love. If you can't send chocolates, then write a message and express your love. Here are messages, quotes to send to your dear ones on the occasion of Chocolate Day.

Anyone can catch one’s eye. But it takes a special someone to capture your heart and soul - and for me that special someone is you. Happy chocolate day!

There’s Nothing Better Than A Good Friend, Except A Good Friend With Chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

A balanced diet is chocolate in both hands. Happy Chocolate Day!

A bar of chocolate becomes much sweeter when I share it with you.

It’s Chocolate Day. And I am looking forward to getting dipped in your sweet and passionate love..Happy Chocolate Day!

I dream only of you, I breathe only for you, My every Prayer is for you, I need no one else in my life but you. Happy Chocolate day

A day without chocolate is a day without sunshine. Life without chocolate is like an ocean without water. Just like I am without you!!! Happy Chocolate Day!

This is a chocolate message, For a dairy milk person, From a five-star friend, for a melody reason, And a KitKat time, on a munch day, In a perk mood to say Happy chocolate day.

On this Chocolate Day, I am sending this chocolate box as the epitome of my immense love for you. Keep smiling always.

Lovely chocolate and lovely you and lovely are the things you do, but the loveliest is the friendship of the two one is me and the other is you.

Dazzling chocolate and flawless you, and exquisite are the things you do, But the loveliest is the friendship of the two, One is ME and the other is YOU.

