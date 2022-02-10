This Valentine’s Day, As You Are To Host An Exciting Speed Meet For Queer Folks

In the run-up to the upcoming Valentine’s Day 2022, leading LGBTQ+ matchmaking and social networking app As You Are is all set to play cupid, while inviting queer men and women from all over India to join in a virtual speed meeting event during the Valentine’s weekend. The ‘Speed Meet’ will take place on February 12th, 2022 and will be an exciting opportunity for folks to meet 19 potential matches from the Indian queer community in a short amount of time before choosing the one they like the most.

The upcoming speed meet builds on the success of a virtual speed dating event by As You Are that took place in June last year. The aim, for the one-of-its-kind queer social networking app, is to bring together people from the queer community.

“Valentine’s Day is a good opportunity for singles to try to find love or friendship, and this is the exact purpose of our speed meet. It is a formalized matchmaking process designed to bring together queer people for the purposes of developing human relationships with the aim of forming long-term romantic or sexual relationships. We have designed it in such a way that everyone can get an equal chance of meeting someone they like,” says As You Are founder Sunali Aggarwal.

The V-Day event will have two individual speed meets, one each for queer men and queer women, with only 20 participants in each of the two groups. The Queer Women Speed Meet will take place on February 12 at 6pm, and will seek to connect lesbian women, bisexual women and transgender folks who prefer women. Happening two hours later, at 8pm, will be the Queer Men Speed Meet for gay men, bisexual men and transgender folks who prefer men.

On the day and time of the event, participants will be paired up and face each other. A host from As You Are will guide them through the proceedings. Each participant will have a short time frame to interact with the other individual participant one on one in a private video chat room. After meeting one participant, they will be given a few minutes break then move on to the next participant for the next one-on-one private video session.

The speed meet will be a ticketed event. Members who want to participate can register at bit.ly/feb12sm.