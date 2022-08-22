US-based Winsupply Inc Opens Global Development Centre in Hyderabad

Winsupply Inc, has started its new Global Development Centre (GDC) in Hyderabad, India. Christopher Schrameck, Senior Vice President of Information Technology, Winsupply Inc, met with Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IT Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, and Shri. Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, CRO, IT Dept to discuss the future ambitions of Winsupply’s GDC in Hyderabad. During the meeting he expressed the plans to increase the strength of the GDC to over 100 IT engineers over the next two years during its first phase.

The Winsupply team was given a tour of T-Hub and T-Works, Government of Telangana’s Innovation Centre for the start-ups and budding entrepreneurs. Winsupply’s core philosophy has been to help entrepreneurs become business owners for over 67 years. It was truly exciting to see the programs and facilities created to help mentor and foster new entrepreneurs. The tour had marked an impressive note for the Winsupply team. Later that day, Christopher Schrameck met Shri Shrikant, CEO, TASK, Dept of ITE&C and was briefed on Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge. He was impressed with the Academy’s focus on preparing students with skills that will serve many of the top global companies now operating in Hyderabad.

Winsupply, has its headquarters at Dayton, OH, USA, is a leading company in wholesale distribution for residential and commercial construction. Winsupply owns a majority equity stake in more than 650 companies across the United States. In 2022, Winsupply’s forecast revenue should exceed $7 billion dollars, and has been growing annually at a rate of more than 20% for the past two years.

Winsupply's aggressive hiring goals to start their operation will be achieved through a partnership with Smartdata DBA S.D.S IT Solutions Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad. Both companies have roots in Dayton, Ohio, USA and are excited to continue their partnership with their global operations in Hyderabad.

Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IT Principal Secretary, said that "Hyderabad's ability to attract multinational companies is a testimony to the Government of Telangana. The Government of Telangana provides excellent infrastructure, and an abundance of skilled talent, in the state of Telangana. We thank Winsupply, for having faith in us. We are sure that the Hyderabad centre will exceed all its growth estimates and become a key driver for growth globally."