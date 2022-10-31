Uniform And Garments Manufacturers Fair 2022 to be held from December 7 to 9

After the Covid-19 induced gap of 2 Years, the 5th Uniform and Garments Manufacturers Fair 2022 is back. Its was officially announced by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways on behalf of Solapur Garments Manufacturers Association (SGMA). The 5th Edition is going to be held on December 7th,8th and 9th December 2022 at Hitex Convention Centre, Izzath Nagar, Hyderabad in Telangana.

After four successful events in a row before the outbreak of Covid-19, the first edition of the Uniform and Garments Manufacturers Fair 2022 is being expanded with more than 15 countries, 200 uniform manufacturers participating and 4000 fabric designs and 20,000-plus uniform designs being part of it. Touted as ‘India’s Ultimate Uniform and Garment Sourcing Platform’, the formal announcement of the Exhibition was done by MSME Ministry, Govt of India and Textile Ministry Of Maharashtra. The show has been supported by Mahaveer Textiles Group, Solapur. The exhibition will be the only authentic platform for the uniform and garment sourcing under one roof.

While making the announcement after the launch of the teaser of the show, Shri Gadkari said that the Fair will be very authentic platform of the country. “All the uniform garment manufacturers, uniform fabric manufacturers, and uniform accessories manufacturers will participate in the show. I don’t think there is any other platform parallel to this one available in the country. I congratulate Solapur Garment Association for this grand show of dedicated platform for uniforms. This would be not only in the country but also be world’s largest platform,” the minister said.

Gadkari said that not only from the country, but the stakeholders from across the globe should participate in the exhibition. “To ensure the participation of the stakeholders from various other countries, I will write to embassies of various countries for their active participation. I think all the retailers who have been operating in the uniform sector and who want to enter into the field should visit the exhibition. It will help them in their future planning and progress,” he said.

Gadkari also praised former Maharashtra Textiles minister Subhash Deshmukh who conceptualized the Exhibition five years ago. “He encouraged SGMA to organize this unique Exhibition which has proved to be a boost for the uniform manufacturing industry which makes Solapur hub of uniform clothing.”

This Exhibition will see participation from various stakeholders including uniform and garment manufacturers, uniform fabric manufacturers- both in the knits and woven category- accessories such as school bags, belts, ties etc. This is the exhibition which is a must to visit for all those who want to source school uniform, corporate uniform, workwear uniform, hospital uniform, Industrial uniform, hotel uniform and accessories. This Exhibition will see participation from the leading mills including Mafatlal, S Kumar, Valji, Qmax, Sparsh, Shubhtex, Gangotri, Sangam, Wocky Tocky, Pranera among others.

Solapur Garments Manufacturers Association has been taking efforts for the last 6 years to promote India as a uniform sourcing hub of the world. Leading manufacturers, dealers and wholesalers will participate in the Fair. SGMA, After the first two successful events in Solapur, a third event was organized in Bengaluru in 2019 and fourth in 2020 in Mumbai.

“Uniforms, fancy garments and uniform fabric manufacturers will be exhibiting their products under one roof for the first time in Telangana, Hyderabad.We are proud to organize the Fair outside Maharashtra and are looking forward to wide range of response from all sectors of the textiles industry and from across the country,” said Vijay Dakalia - Director, Solapur Garments Manufacturers Association. He further said that This year B2B arena will be arranged specially for the benefit of visitors and buyers who directly want to one on one interact with exhibitors. Special sessions on fabrics by all reputed mills will be arranged in order to educate exhibitors about quality.