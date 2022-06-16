The Ultimate Guide To Manifestation And Harnessing The Power Of Lunar Energy

The concept of manifesting to the moon started because of the astrological belief that states that the moon is in control of our emotions. Manifesting to the moon or using the moon’s lunar power to get what your heart desires is just us trying to harness lunar power during important stages of the lunar cycle to help manifest your wants and desires.

What is manifestation you may ask; manifesting is nothing but simply putting your intentions and your desires out into the universe with the hopes that they will come alive. It is a similar principle to the law of attraction which states that your thoughts (positive or negative) attract experiences of the same energy into your life. If you think something, you can turn it into reality.

Even if you do not believe in the power of the moon when it comes to manifestation, the process of taking time out of your day to jot down your intentions and desires is a process of self-reflection that makes one aware of what they want in life and learn more about themselves.

The new moon marks the beginning of the ‘waxing’ phase of the moon cycle, from this point onwards the power of the moon grows until it reaches its maximum during the full moon. The full moon supports emotional revelations and facilitates the release of any emotions that may be holding you back, making it the best time to manifest your desires. The full moon is the perfect time to bid goodbye to emotions, thoughts or toxic patterns in your life that no longer serve you well. On the other hand, the new moon is the perfect occasion to set new goals for yourself and start new projects in your life.

How exactly do you manifest to the moon? There is no right or wrong way to manifest to the moon, you can do an elaborate moon ritual or just simply go and talk to the moon during full moon, but here are a few steps you can follow.

1. Collect yourself, ensure that you are in the right headspace and no negative emotions are clouding your thought process at the moment. Ensure that your surroundings are clean and there is no clutter. Light a candle and keep a pen and paper close to you.

2.Start writing down your intentions. Ensure that your desires and intentions are not self-serving or malicious. On a new moon day you can write down things you want to call into your life and on a full moon day you can write down feelings and emotions that you want to let go of.

3.The next step involves declaring everything you just wrote down. Face the moon and read everything you just wrote out loud, reading everything out loud plays an important role in bringing these things into your life. Do not push away any emotions that may arise when you are reading these things out loud, strong emotions and feelings are key to a successful manifestation.

4.Finish off your manifestation ritual by meditating. It is important to sit down, close your eyes, focus on your breath and actually visualize everything you manifested actually coming to life.

By Devraj Bollareddy