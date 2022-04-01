Ugadi Traditional Food Recipes, Rangoli Designs, Telugu New Year Muggu

The Hindu calendar places the Ugadi or Yugadi celebration in the first month of Chaitra. On the day of Ugadi, southern Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana celebrate the start of a new year. Ugadi will be celebrated on Saturday, April 2nd this year. As we welcome the Telugu New Year 2022, we've compiled all you need to know about the celebration, from Ugadi ceremonies and food dishes to Muggulu designs.

About the Ugadi 2022 Festival

According to the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar, Ugadi is the first day of the New Year, and it is extensively observed in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Ugadi 2022, also known as Yugadi, will take place on April 2nd. In Maharashtra and Goa, this day is known as Gudi Padwa, and it marks the start of the Chaitra Navaratri celebrations in North India. As we get ready to celebrate Ugadi 2022, here's all you need to know about the occasion, including how to celebrate it, the significance of Yugadi celebrations, and more.

Recipes for Ugadi's Special Traditional Food

Other Ugadi delicacies include dal vada, kosambari, palya (poriyal), obbattu (Puran Poli), mavinakayi chitranna (raw mango rice), semiya payasam (vermicelli kheer), puliyogare (tamarind rice), udupi rasam, and tempered curd.

Muggulu Designs For Ugadi 2022 And Rangoli Ideas

Beautiful Muggulu patterns, colourful rangolis, and Kolam designs with various combinations of dots also adorn the house's entryway. After spraying the ground with cow dung mixed with water, rangoli designs are made.