Ugadi Festive Decoration Tips: 10 Ways To Deck Up Your Home

Ugadi, a major festival in Karnataka (also Yugadi), Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra (Gudi Padwa), is celebrated as the New Year’s Day, as per the Lunar Hindu calendar. In 2021, the day falls on April 13th, which happens to be a Tuesday.

The word “Ugadi” is a combination of two words— “Yuga” (age) and “Adi” (beginning). The term Ugadi is derived from the word Yugadi. Primarily, the term Yugadi is the combination of two great words: Yuga, which means age or period; and Adi, which means the beginning of something. Therefore, Ugadi means the origination of the New Year.

This Lunar New Year decorate your home for the upcoming year with these tips and enjoy the festivities with your loved ones. Go ahead with the motto - "In with the new and out with the old." Here are 10 ways to spruce up your home for the festival.

Flowers, Mango, and Neem Leaves Thoran

The traditional way of decorating for Ugadi is using flowers and mango leaves. Decorate your entrance and Pooja room with thorans of yellow marigolds and mango leaves. Mango leaves and neem leaves are known to be auspicious and very important in the festival of Ugadi and its celebration. These two leaves are considered pure, sacred, and also include many health benefits.

Banana Tree or Artificial Banana Tree

Arrange to buy a small banana tree and place it at your door entrance. Add a touch of nature to your home with an artificial banana tree. Be it a luxurious villa or a lifestyle apartment place an artificial banana tree at your entrance and enhance it. Make it all suitable for the festival of Ugadi, the new beginning.

Rangoli designs & readymade floor art

Ugadi is the right time to indulge in some exotic floor art. In case if you are a novice and have never tried your hand at floor art, it is a good idea to opt for a floor art stencil. There are many floor art stencil designs available in the market today.

All one needs to do is to fill in the stencil slits with various colors and viola you have your exotic floor art ready, Make sure to use earthly and wooden colors instead of harsh colors to make your rangoli stand out from the crowd.

Clean and polish idols

Ugadi is all about thanking God for the harvest season and praying for positive vibes at the beginning of the New Year. Generally, people worship Lord Ganesh, Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Vishnu on Ugadi. So, before the festivities begin, you must polish and clean your idols.

Amp Up your Pooja Room Decor

Use jasmine flowers and mango leaves for your Pooja rituals. Several pujas or rituals are done on Ugadi day. So polish and clean all your idols. Clean up your Pooja room and arrange it beautifully to welcome the festivities.

Arranging a steel or bronze pot with coconut and mango leaves is a symbolic tradition followed during Ugadi. Place this in the Pooja room in front of the idols. Use elegant vintage metal or wooden trays to arrange the sweets you prepare as offerings.

Enchant With All-time Fragrances

In addition, to the flowers, incense sticks are one of the best things to give your home an aromatic feel. Keep your living room with a fragrant indoor. Use an Electric or candle diffuser with infusion oils and potpourri in a bowl to bring in a modern touch. The most traditional and authentic way of doing the same with lighting incense sticks.

Festive Lighting

Your home needs to be lit festively for Ugadi. Get some pretty, ethnic-patterned lamp shades or metallic ones – mount them on the wall, or set them up on tabletops, or get classy floor lamps.

Get string lights for your windows and special nooks—Amp up the lighting around your shelves, and artwork too.

Also, make sure you change any dim lamps or old ones to new ones – bring out all the light that you can to brighten up your home this season.

Use Creative or decorative door hanging

A lot of positive energy that enters your home comes through the main door. There are a wide variety of handicrafts and pictures available in the market that you can use. Color-code your main entrance and home together with vibrant colors and auspicious symbols.

Brass doorbells or temple bells

Another good idea to make Ugadi decors is to include brass doorbells in your front door decorations. Brass doorbells are considered holy as well as a symbol for good luck. Almost every household uses color and lights as front door decors but using brass bells can make your décor stand out and recipient of many compliments.

Kalasha

The kalasha is an essential part of the Ugadi celebrations. It is nothing but a bronze or steel pot that symbolizes home and hearth. You must place five mango leaves and coconut in the kalasha and keep it in the middle of your Pooja ghar. Use kumkum (vermilion) to draw a swastika on it to attract only holy energies into your home.