Ugadi 2022 Celebrations, Significance, History

Ugadi Special: In the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, Ugadi marks the first day of the new year. Yugadi is another name for the day. According to the traditional calendars used by the inhabitants of these states, it is the start of a new year.

The celebrations are marked by floral arrangements, traditional customs, and wonderful cuisine. There is a great deal to learn about this celebration. It is a prominent event in South India, and it holds a distinct position in the country's cultural legacy.

When is Ugadi celebrated?

Ugadi is observed on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra. It usually takes place in April. Ugadi will be observed on April 2 this year.

What is the significance of Ugadi?

Yuga denotes a period, while adi denotes the beginning of anything. Ugadi, like every new year's day, ushers in new beginnings in the lives of those who participate. The holiday is marked to commemorate the next year's delights.

What is Ugadi's history?

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma started the creation of the cosmos on Ugadi. The beginning of Lord Brahma's creation is celebrated as Ugadi on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival honouring Goddess Durga's nine forms. In the 12th century, an Indian mathematician named Bhaskaracharya created Ugadi as the start of a new year, month, and day.

How is Ugadi celebrated?

The festival of Ugadi necessitates extensive preparations. A week before the celebration, people begin making preparations. To symbolise fresh beginnings, they clean their houses and buy new outfits. Mango leaves and flowers are used to adorn the houses. Rangolis play an essential role in the celebration as well. Ugadi includes rituals such as oil bathing and worshipping the gods.