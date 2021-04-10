Ugadi 2021: Traditional Food Items to Cook On Telugu New Year

The festival of Ugadi is popular across the country and is celebrated in different names and cultures such as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Baisakhi in Punjab, Cheti Chand among Sindhis, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Thapna in Rajasthan, and as 'Nobo borso' in West Bengal.

'Yugadi' is derived from the Sanskrit words 'Yuga' which means age or era and 'Adi' means 'To Start' and so the meaning of Yugadi translates to 'New Beginning'.

The festival is celebrated as Lunar New Year Day. It occurs either in the month of March or April. As per the Hindu calendar, the very first day of the Hindu Chaitra month is celebrated as Ugadi. This year, Ugadi is being celebrated on the 13th of April 2021.

The celebration of any Indian festival is deemed incomplete without the customary delicacies that surround the same. Since this festival is celebrated at the onset of summer, many sour food items like raw mango and tamarind are essential ingredients in the food items that are prepared during the festival.

The most popular dish that is consumed in every Telugu household during the festival is Ugadi Pachadi, which is made out of neem, raw mango, jaggery, and tamarind. This dish is eaten both as a snack as well as the main course on this auspicious day.

The varied ingredients that go into the preparation of this item remind us that the different emotions of anger, bitterness, surprise, and fear are essential to make life meaningful. The idea is to learn how to stay composed during all these phases of emotion.

Ugadi Delicacies

Ugadi Pachadi: Made from raw banana, raw mango, Neem, tamarind, and jaggery, this delicacy is prepared in every Telugu home. It is believed that one should not taste this dish until it is offered to God as Naivedyam. The use of raw mango almost serves as a precursor to the most-loved thing about Indian summers--Mangoes. Tender Neem flowers are used in the dish to help clean the gut off toxins and work as an antibiotic for the upcoming summer heat.

Pulihora: Prepared with cooked rice, besan, urad dal, cashew nuts, and peanuts, this delicacy is among the favorites of the people celebrating this festival.

Bobbatlu: This recipe includes Maida, semolina, Bengal gram, grated jaggery, and grated coconut for additional flavor.

The Ugadi delicacies also include Paramannam, Badam Halwa, Atukulu Payasam (Rice Flakes Kheer), Belllam Garelu (Jaggery Vadas), Boorelu, Chandrakantalu, Semiya Payasam, Kajjikayalu, Kobbari Burfi (Coconut Barfi), Gavalu, Besan Laddu, Halwa Boorelu, Sorakaya Payasam (Bottle Gourd Kheer), Pesarapappu Payasam (Moong Dal Kheer), Jantikalu, Ribbon Murukulu, Pappu Chekkalu, Nimmakaya Pulihora (Lemon Rice).

A few people also make Rava Pulihora, Mamidikaya Pulihora (Raw Mango Rice), Talimpu Senagalu (Seasoned Balck Chickpeas), Aratikaya Bajji (Raw Plantain Fritters), Ulli Garelu (Onion Vadas), Mamidikaya Pappu (Raw Mango Dal), Mudda Pappu (Cooked Tur Dal), Mukkala Pulusu, Pappu Pulusu, Vankaya Batani (Brinjal Peas Curry), Potato Fry, Gutti Vankaya Kura (Stuffed Brinjal Curry), Kobbari Mamidikaya Pachadi (Coconut Raw Mango Chutney), Carrot Coriander leaves chutney and the list goes on.