Ugadi 2021: Origin, Significance, Pooja Vidhi, Mantras to Chant

Ugadi or Yugadi marks the beginning of a New Year as per the Hindu calendar. The festival is celebrated with much fervor and enthusiasm in South Indian states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamilnadu.

The festival of Ugadi is popular across the country and is celebrated in different names such as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Baisakhi in Punjab, Cheti Chand among Sindhis, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Thapna in Rajasthan, and as 'Nobo Borso' in West Bengal.

'Yugadi' is derived from the Sanskrit words 'Yuga' which means age or era and 'Adi' means 'To Start' and so the meaning of Yugadi translates to 'New Begining'.

The festival is celebrated as Lunar New Year Day. Ugadi usually comes either in the month of March or April. As per the Hindu calendar, the very first day of the Hindu Chaitra month is celebrated as Ugadi.

Tale behind the origin of Ugadi

As per Hindu scriptures and mythology, it is believed that Lord Brahma began to create the Universe on this particular day which is popularly known as the Ugadi day. After that, Lord Brahma created years, weeks, days, and months to forecast the time. Hence, the day of Ugadi is regarded as the primary day when the process of creation of the Universe started.

Significance of Ugadi

As Lord Brahma began creating the universe on this particular day, it holds much significance and importance for performing several acts. The Ugadi day is regarded as highly auspicious for starting new ventures, commencing construction of new buildings or homes, signing important deals, and purchasing assets and jewelry.

When is Ugadi in 2021?

Ugadi will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The pratipada tithi will begin at 8:00 am on April 12, 2021, and end at 10:16 m on April 13, 2021.

Ugadi Pooja Vidhi: Method of Worship

On this day, one must get up early in the morning.

Take a bath by applying sesame oil to the body. After this, visit any temple wearing new clothes.

Chant Brahma Mantras with the akshat (turmeric laced rice), jasmine flowers, and water in hand.

On this day, people make a swastika symbol with rangoli, turmeric, or kumkum for positive energy.

On this day, people also build an altar.

The Ashtadal Kamal is created by laying a white cloth on this altar with turmeric spread on it.

Now, the statue of Lord Brahma is installed on it.

After this, Lord Ganesha will be worshipped first.

Then start with a chant - Un Brahmane Mantra

Sweet roti is made on this day to be offered to the deity as prasadam.

Celebrate Ugadi by having the Prasad and enjoy the festival cuisine with your loved ones.