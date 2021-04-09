Ugadi 2021: Greetings, Wishes, WhatsApp Status Messages

Ugadi is celebrated as the beginning of a New Year. The festival is celebrated in several states of India but, under different names. Some call it Ugadi and some as Yugadi, which means Yug (New) and Adi (Beginning).

The festival is celebrated every year after the first new moon or on the arrival of the spring season. Hindus believe that Lord Brahma created the earth on this special day.

Ugadi 2021 Festival Pooja Timings

Ugadi will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The pratipada tithi will begin at 8:00 am on April 12, 2021, and end at 10:16 m on April 13, 2021.

Wish Happy Ugadi to all your friends and let them know why you are celebrating this festival.

Happy Ugadi 2021 wishes to send in WhatsApp:

1) Choosing the best or worst path is your choice.

God will test you all the time by putting the worst path in front.

Get victory over evil with the blessings of God on this Ugadi, and wish you a Happy Ugadi!

2) Ugadi is always a fun-filled festival.

The family gets together to celebrate this eve.

My wishes for you and your family for Ugadi should shower the happiness in your life.

3) Ugadi is the best time for new beginnings.

It might be business, job, entrepreneurship, or any other

God should fulfill your wants on the occasion of Ugadi

Happy Ugadi 2021 WhatsApp Status Updates:

1. Mango is for Surprise

Neem is for Sadness

Jaggery is for Happiness

Chili is for Anger

May all the flavors of Ugadi Pachadi mix up in your life.

And give you the stability to balance them

2. Your life might have not turned yet

But waiting is never a small thing to achieve big

I wish Ugadi 2020 to be your turning point

Happy Ugadi

3. Best wishes on this Ugadi to you and your family

I hope the lights of Ugadi bring glow and warmth to your life!

Wishing you a very Happy Ugadi!

4. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Ugadi and a Happy New Year with plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

5. This Ugadi, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos, and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Ugadi!

Happy Ugadi 2021 Greetings:

1. As the New Year Ushers in

Here is a wishing your way for a joyful festival

May happiness and prosperity come to you in abundance.

Wish you a Happy Ugadi!

2. Ugadi pickle has sweetness, sourness, spiciness, etc

And life also has ups and downs

Not all situations taste the same

so be happy for what you have

Happy Ugadi dear

3. No wish is small or big

it just comes from the heart

Accept my Ugadi wishes with your warm heart

Happy Ugadi!

4. May the divine lights of Ugadi fulfill your dreams,

Make you feel happy as much as possible,

Happy Ugadi to you and your family members.

5. This Ugadi is a new beginning

Start something new, set new goals, and work on it

I wish you to have success in your life

Happy Ugadi!