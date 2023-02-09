tsQs Inc Onboards Fresh Graduates at its Hyderabad Offshore Centre

Hyderabad: As a part of its talent strategy and to support its growing business in the US, tsQs Inc, a Dallas, Texas-based software testing services firm, on Thursday announced the onboarding of 15 fresh engineering graduates at its Hyderabad offshore centre.

Founded by a group of techies which has immense IT experience having worked on several implementations and different domains, tsQs realised the importance of Quality Engineering early in the software development life cycle and identified software testing tools that will help clients deliver better quality products at reduced costs, said tsQs Inc Vice-President (Quality Engineering) Sridhar Bojja.

"tsQs Inc has identified young engineers, trained them on tools and put them on projects in the US and started delivering already. Keeping the current inflation and the clients' budgets in view, we are looking at replicating the same talent strategy here in India," Sridhar said.

With a vision to embed its expertise and problem-solving experience across the software delivery life cycle by ensuring transformation of software testing teams to Quality Engineering teams, tsQs aims to ultimately bring in the ability of the organisation to eliminate duplicity in testing, boost automation and re-usability at decreased time and costs.

"Owing to the ongoing projects and those in the pipeline, we have a huge need for quality assurance engineers. We intend to go for campus recruitments and expand our offshore footprint to the neighbouring states as well. Our idea is to grow to over 100 offshore resources in 2023 and to around 250 by the end of the 2024 calendar," Sridhar said.

Quoting a report by market research and consulting firm Global Market Insights (GMI), Sridhar said the global software testing market, which is currently pegged at around $40 billion, is projected to touch $70 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6 percent, primarily on the back of booking demand for automating software development processes and agile development implementation for quality assurance.