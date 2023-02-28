TRIPURA EXIT POLL – 2023: Peoples Pulse Report

The electoral history of Tripura shows that they always deliver a decisive mandate. But this time it would throw up a hung Assembly with the BJP emerging as the single largest party. According to the Exit Poll conducted by Peoples Pulse in association with Big TV, the BJP would get 18-26 seats in the 60 members Tripura Assembly and likely stay short of the magic figure of 31. The tribal political grouping, Tipra Motha, would get 11-16 seats. And owing to this position it would be poised to play the role of a kingmaker. The CPI (M) would get 14-22 seats, Congress 1-3, IPFT 0-1, and others 1-2. CPI (M) would largely stay on the sidelines unless there is a very dramatic development where this alliance could join hands with the Tipra Motha. As regards and choice for chief minister, the incumbent Dr. Manik Saha is placed with 32 percent and is followed by former CM Mr Manik Sarkar with 30 percent.

Peoples Pulse – Big TV conducted an Exit Poll on 16th February 2023 in 15 Assembly segments selected on the basis of Probability proportional Methodology (PPS). Four polling stations were selected from each Assembly segment. In each polling station 20 samples were collected. A total of 1200 samples were chosen such that the sample reflects the situation on the ground in terms of caste, religion and age. Gender was given equal representation.