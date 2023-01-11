Traditional Sankranti Recipes Telugus Cook on Pongal

Makar Sankranti is a famous festival in India that is celebrated to mark the start of the harvest season. The festival is typically celebrated on January 14th. Various names in different states know Makar Sankranti. Sankranti is celebrated for four days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Day 1 – Bhogi

Day 2 – Sankranti, the main festival day

Day 3 – Kanuma

Day 4 – Mukkanuma

Sankranthi is known for its traditional food and sweets. Across India, there is a particular Sankranthi traditional food made in every house. It is worth mentioning that Sankranthi is incomplete without Til Laddoos and Chikkis. People consume Til Chikki or Til laddoos by saying, "eat sesame and jaggery and speak sweet words".

How to make Til Laddu

1. Add a third cup of sesame seeds to a hot kadai or pan. The pan should be on low heat and not be too hot.

2. Roast the sesame seeds over a low heat. Stir occasionally.

3. The sesame seeds puff out and change in color. This takes two to three minutes on low heat. Don't let them brown.

4. After the sesame seeds have been thoroughly toasted, remove them and put them on a platter.

5. Roast the peanuts in the same manner as sesame.

6. Make jaggery syrup

7. And finally add sesame and peanuts to it. After jagger syrup gets cold make laddoos.

Pongal

Pongal is a different well-loved Makar Sankranti dish. This rice, lentil, milk, and ghee are the ingredients to make the recipe. Rice and lentils must be cooked simultaneously in a pressure cooker with water, milk, and other ingredients to produce Pongal. Ghee and other seasonings like ginger, black pepper, and cumin can be added to the stew after the ingredients have been cooked. Cashews may be used as a garnish on Pongal for greater flavor.

Puran Puli

How to make Puran Puli

1. Take a large pan and fill it with the cooked chana dal and sugar. Now, thoroughly heat it until you get a dough-like mixture.

2. Wait till it gets cool

3. In the meantime start making dough

4. The dough should now be formed into balls and rolled out to form rotis. Make little balls of the chana dal mixture and place them on the roti as well. After that, fold the roti's edges together to enclose the chana ball.

5. Roll out the ball to make it flat like a roti by pressing it with your palms. Next, place the Puran Poli on a hot frying pan and roast it