Top Events Taking Place Across India For World Music Day 2022 

By Devraj Bollareddy

World Music Day 2022: World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 and celebrates the spirit of music, whether it is vocal or instrumental. The theme for World Music Day 2022 is “Music on the intersections”.

On the occasion of World Music Day this year several programmes were lined up across India.

1. Symphony Orchestra at the NCPA, Mumbai:

Mumbai is hosting a 36-piece orchestra at The National Centre for Performing Arts. There will be three shows, taking place from June 17 to June 19th. Fun fact: the symphony orchestra is India’s first professional orchestra. The orchestra is set to perform iconic pieces such as Mozart’s ‘The Marriage of Fiago and Beethoven’s Pastoral symphony.

2. A fest for all, Bangalore:

This event is being organized to provide a free platform for musicians to showcase their talent after the COVID-19 break. The theme of this music festival is ‘Back To Life’ and it starts on June 17th and spans the entire week where 45 musicians are set to perform.

3. Kolkata Music Concert, Kolkata:

Popular Piano duo, Sourendro-Soumyojit has been organizing this event for World Music Day since 2010. It usually features a vast line-up of artists this year. They are set to pay a special tribute to Lata Mangeshkar who unfortunately passed away earlier this year.

4. MG music awards, Kohima:

The Musicians Guild (MG) awards will be held in Kohima, Nagaland on June 18th at the Regional Centre of Excellence for music & performing arts. The award ceremony will start at 5 pm and it is a free entry event.

5. World Music Day Concert, Dimapur:

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations, the Guwahati Horizon series, the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) and the government of Nagaland came together to host a World Music Day concert at Dimapur in Nagaland.

6. Feta de la musique, Hyderabad:

This event in Hyderabad is set to take place across various metro stations from June 21 to the 26th. Hyderabad is welcoming all music lovers to join the city’s largest music festival.

