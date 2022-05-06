Today is Cheat Day, Deets Inside
Quotes and wishes to share on International No Diet Day 2022 are given below, check them out.
The day is a celebration of body acceptance, which includes fat acceptance and variety in body shape.
On May 6, the International No Diet Day (INDD) is celebrated to honour body acceptance, especially fat acceptance and body form diversity.
Here are some statements and wishes for No Diet Day to share.
International No Diet Day: Every year on May 6, the International No Diet Day (INDD) is observed. Body acceptance, especially fat acceptance and body form diversity, is celebrated on this day. It is also committed to supporting a healthy lifestyle, with an emphasis on the health of all sizes, as well as increasing awareness of the hazards of dieting and the possibility of failure.
Mary Evans Young founded International No Diet Day in 1992. In 1992, the United Kingdom hosted the inaugural International No Diet Day. It is currently observed in several countries throughout the world, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, Israel, Denmark, Sweden, and Brazil.
A light blue ribbon is the symbol of International No Diet Day.
Here are some quotes and wishes for No Diet Day to share:
Quotes about No Diet Day
- The second day of a diet is always easier than the first. By the second day, you're off it. - Jackie Gleason
- The best anti-ageing advice I've ever received? Drink a lot of water and have a plant-based diet. I also do mindful meditation with my daughter every day. It takes ten minutes. I think reducing stress plays a big part in anti-ageing. -Carolyn Murphy
- I don't diet; I eat what I like. -Lisa Snowdon
- There is no quick fix. At the end of the day, you still have to do the work to maintain your weight. It can't be a diet. You have to change your life. - Al Roker
- My doctor told me to stop having intimate dinners for four. Unless there are three other people. - Orson Welles
- All people who live their lives on a diet are suffering. If you can accept your natural body weight and not force it to beneath your body’s natural, healthy weight, then you can live your life free of dieting, restriction, and feeling guilty every time you eat a slice of your kid’s birthday cake. – Portia de Rossi
- Sorry, there´s no magic bullet. You gotta eat healthy and live healthy to be healthy and look healthy. End of story. – Morgan Spurlock
No-Diet Day wishes
- Accept your body as it is as by enjoying healthy food and staying fit. Happy International No Diet Day.
- International No Diet Day is a reminder that we must not get carried away with perfect body sizes because fitness is always more important.
- Each person is different, and therefore everybody is unique in some special way. Happy International No Diet Day.
- Eat healthy and exercise regularly and you will find yourself happy, fit and healthy. Say no to diet on International No Diet Day.
- Food is supposed to be eaten, and on International No Diet Day, enjoy food by giving up on dieting, but don’t forget to exercise.
- Going on a diet is no solution, but staying fit and healthy has all the solutions to all the problems. Happy International No Diet Day.