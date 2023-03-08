Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) celebrates International Women’s Day

As a part of their women's day celebrations, Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) celebrated the spirit of womanhood at TSCS society, Shivrampally. The management along with all their woman employees and volunteers organised many engaging fun activities to showcase the society's gratitude towards all the woman at TSCS. TSCS women thoroughly enjoyed the celebrations, with loads of fun and laughter actively participating in the cultural events like fashion show, dance competitions, games conducted by the management. Dr. Suman Jain, CEO of TSCS along with Vice President Ratnavali Kottapalli, and other staff of TSCS participated in the celebrations.

Dr. Suman Jain who plays a vital role at TSCS was also invited by the Governor of Telangana as one of key guests at the Raj Bhavan Women’s day celebrations, considering all her contributions to the Thalassemia and Sickle cell society and for her impeccable and irreplaceable services to the society.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Chandrakant Agarwal, President - TSCS said, “We are extremely happy and delighted to honor the women in our society for their never-ending contributions and services. We respect and honor our women not just one day, but every day. We are glad to see every woman employee in the society have actively participated in the cultural activities which brought smiles to their faces.”