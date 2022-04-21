Tegh Bahadur Inspirational Quotes to Share on His Jayanti

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's birth anniversary is April 21, which is also known as Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti or Prakash Parv 2022. Check out the top ten motivational quotes to share today.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022, also known as Prakash Parv 2022, is one of the most auspicious days for the Sikh community. It commemorates the birth of Sikhism's Ninth Guru. Every year on April 21, the day is commemorated. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was Guru Hargobind's youngest son. In the year 1621, he was born. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is revered as a warrior guru who struggled tirelessly for religious freedom.

Guru Tegh Bahadur is well-known for his introspective ideas. People remember him for his teachings on humanity, bravery, death, and dignity, among other things.

On the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti, we've compiled a list of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's top 10 inspirational statements to share with family and friends.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Top Ten Inspirational Quotes

"O mother, I have been blessed with the wealth of God’s Name. My mind is free from wandering and is established in peace. Avarice and worldly love dare not touch me, and pure divine knowledge fills me. Greed and desire can not affect me. I am totally immersed in Lord’s devotion."

"O saints, renounce the ego, and always flee from lust, wrath, and evil company. One should consider pain and pleasure, honour and dishonour the same. One should renounce both praise and blame and even the search for salvation. This is a very difficult path and rare is a (Gurmukh) pious person who knows how to tread it."

"For whom praise and dispraise are the same, and on whom greed and attachment have no effect. Consider him only enlightened whom pain and pleasure do not entrap. Consider such a person saved."

"One who grieves not in misery and delights not in pleasure, who is free from fear and attachment, and for whom gold and dust are the same and who has renounced both praising and blaming (flattery and slander) and is immune to greed, worldly attachments and pride....when the all Merciful Guru blesses a disciple with His Grace, only then does the disciple attain this blessed spiritual state and blends (merges) with the Lord as water with water."

"Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect. Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith."

"If the hands, feet, or body are covered with dust, they are cleansed by washing them with water. if clothes are made unclean, by use of soap, they are washed of impurity. If the buddhi (intellect) is defined by sin, love of the name will purify it."

"True realisation of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory, and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering."

"Why go to search forests (to find Him). He who dwells in all hearts but remains ever pure, pervades thy heart also. Just as fragrance fills the rose and reflection the mirror, the Lord pervades all without a break; search Him inside thee. The Guru hath revealed this knowledge that the Aum pervades inside and outside. Saith Nanak, without knowing thyself the scum of doubt will not be removed."

"One who vanquishes his ego and beholds the Lord as the Sole Doer of all things, that person has attained ‘Jiwan Mukti’ (is liberated while living), know this as the real truth."

"He has given you your body and wealth, but you are not in love with Him. Says Nanak, you are insane! Why do you now shake and tremble so helplessly? ||7||"

"By singing His praises thy impurity will be removed and the poison of egoism spread all over will be destroyed."