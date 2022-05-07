Tech Gadgets To Delight Your Mom This Mother’s Day Under 20k

Is your mom someone who would like to watch recipes and repeat their daily soaps on their gadget? Is she someone who loves video-calling her friends and relatives every time? Nokia brings you the perfect gift guide this Mother’s Day that will suit your pocket and will surely make your mother happy.

Here are our special picks from a range of categories of Nokia that would be your mother’s constant dose of uninterrupted entertainment.

Nokia C01 Plus: Locked with a Jio connection would mean that you get a pre-installed Jio connection with the device that ensures an uninterrupted internet connection in whichever part of the country your mom is. With HDR imaging, the Nokia C01 Plus will ensure your memories are as beautiful as the moment itself. It features a 5.45-inch display, a selfie camera with LED flash, and a removable 3,000 mAh battery. The price for its base variant, i.e., 16 GB of storage, is 6,299 and the price for its 32 GB of storage variant is ₹6,799.

Nokia BH 205 Earbuds: There should be no compromising on audio quality for your mom, whether it comes to listening to music or calling a distant relative. The TWS buds are powered by 6mm speaker drivers and promise to offer 36-hours of playtime with one full charge.

Nokia T20 Tab – With age, your mother’s eyes might strain on smaller devices. Fret not, Nokia has got you covered with a bigger screen.

An 8,200mAh unit that can easily last for days with standard usage. The Nokia T20 supports 15W charging. The 4G-enabled variant is only available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and is priced at Rs. 18,499. The Nokia T20 is only available in the Deep Ocean colour. The Nokia T20 has a big 10.4-inch display with sizable bezels all around. This makes it convenient to hold the tablet without accidentally touching the screen. The Nokia T20 has a metallic body, and it feels sturdy to the touch. The weight is manageable at 465g. The Nokia T20 stands out with its aluminium body and stock Android software experience. It also promises two years of software updates and three years of security updates.