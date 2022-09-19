TATA Tea Gemini Launches Awareness Drive Against Adulterated Loose Tea Powder With Its First Oggu-Katha Show In Jangaon

TATA Tea Gemini, one of the leading tea brands in Telangana, initiates a drive to create awareness about the harmful impact of chemically coloured teas that have taken over Telangana market in order to ensure safe tea consumption. The proliferating tea adulteration in Telangana has led the brand to initiate a drive to create awareness on harmful side effects of adulterated tea in Telangana. Tata Tea Gemini Started its first ‘Oggu Katha’ show in Jangaon with an intriguing performance by the artists who attracted larger crowd in the region and conveyed the message through a unique storytelling. The performance was focused on highlighting the advantages of consuming branded tea and destructive side effects of adulterated tea powder.

Oggu Katha folklore is a cultural icon and resonates with spirit of Telugu speaking states that makes it an ideal platform to connect with consumers and share a message. Tata Tea Gemini’s continuous effort to create an impact among consumers on adulteration has been evident over the time. On a regional level, the brand has also activated a door to door awareness drive that demonstrates a ‘cold water test’ which helps in identifying tea adulteration. The simple test was initiated with a target of 1 Lakh that has already covered more than 20,000 households in multiple areas of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana region

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia at TATA Consumer Products, says, “TATA Tea Gemini is a leading packaged tea brand of Telangana and is an integral part of most Telugu households. We want to educate and drive awareness about the harmful effects of adulterated loose tea which is increasingly becoming prevalent in Telangana. In order to get this message across impactfully, we integrated the message with the regional folklore ‘Oggu Katha’ to raise awareness on tea adulteration and connect with the rural audience. Our continuous effort is to improve the tea consumption quality in Telangana and educate and protect consumers against the harmful effects of adulterated loose tea powders.”

Also Read: Sightsavers India Celebrate 5 yrs of RAAHI- National Truckers Eye Health Program

