Takshasila IAS Academy Signs MoU with Maris Stella College to Launch Integrated IAS Program for Girls

Takshasila IAS Academy, a premier coaching institute for Civil Services Examination preparation with Maris Stella College, one of the leading educational institutions for women in Andhra Pradesh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to launch an Integrated IAS Program exclusively for girls. The program aims to provide a comprehensive and structured approach to Civil Services Examination preparation, with a focus on building a strong foundation of knowledge, skills, and values.

The MoU was signed by Dr.Sr.Jasintha Quadras, Principal of Maris Stella College, and Mr. BSN Durga Prasad, Managing Director of Takshasila IAS Academy, at a ceremony held on the college campus.

Speaking on the occasion BSN Durga Prasad, Managing Director of Takshasila IAS Academy, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Maris Stella College on this initiative. We believe that girls have immense potential and talent, and we are committed to helping them achieve their goals. Our Integrated IAS Program will provide students with a strong foundation in academic knowledge and practical skills, preparing them for the challenges of the Civil Services Examination. Takshasila IAS Academy is the only academy in India that provides campus placements to its Degree + IAS students. The campus placements program aims to connect students with top civil services organizations and private sector Fortune 500 Companies companies, enabling them to secure job offers before they even graduate”.

Speaking on the occasion, Jasintha quadras, Maris Stella College, Vijayawada, said "We are delighted to partner with Takshasila IAS Academy to launch this program. This is a great opportunity for our students to receive top-quality coaching for the Civil Services Examination and pursue their dreams of becoming civil servants."

The Integrated IAS Program will be a three-year undergraduate degree program, which will include comprehensive coaching for the Civil Services Examination along with regular academic coursework. The program will be exclusively for girls, and admission will be based on merit.

In addition to the launch of the Integrated IAS Program, Takshasila IAS Academy also felicitated several students of Takshasila IAS Academy who were placed in Fortune 500 companies through its campus placements program.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Sr.Jasintha Quadras said, "I congratulate the students who have been placed in Fortune 500 companies. This is a great achievement, and I am sure they will continue to make us proud in their future endeavors of securing All India Ranks in UPSC Exam."

With these initiatives, Maris Stella College and Takshasila IAS Academy aim to set a new benchmark in the field of women's education and civil services coaching, paving the way for more institutions to follow suit.