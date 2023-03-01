Suicide Prevention Tips for Students

The spate of suicides by young students due to pressure, peer pressure and other academic related have risen remarkably in the State of Telangana, and the country, with the recent one being the death of a first-year intermediate student studying in a corporate college on Tuesday night. Owing to harassment and pressure allegedly by the faculty the young boy had taken this extreme step.

To understand the needs of students who are under tremendous pressure one needs to have an active, empathetic, non-judgemental person to hear them out.

So why students experience suicidal thoughts:

There are many reasons why students may experience suicidal thoughts or feelings.

Here are some possible reasons:

Mental health conditions: Students who struggle with mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may be at an increased risk of suicide.

Academic pressure: High academic pressure and the pressure to perform well can cause stress, anxiety, and depression, which may lead to suicidal thoughts and feelings.

Bullying and social isolation: Students who experience bullying, harassment, or social isolation may feel hopeless, alone, and may turn to suicide as a way out.

Family problems: Students who experience family problems such as divorce, conflict, abuse, or neglect may feel overwhelmed and may contemplate suicide.

Substance abuse: Substance abuse can be a risk factor for suicide, as it can worsen underlying mental health conditions and impair judgment.

Trauma: Students who have experienced trauma, such as sexual assault or abuse, may experience suicidal thoughts and feelings as a result of their trauma.

It's important to remember that suicidal feelings can be complex and multifaceted, and there may not be one specific cause. It's important for students who are struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek help from a mental health professional or a trusted support system.

Symptoms and signs of suicide

It's important to note that there is no one-size-fits-all list of symptoms for suicide, and not all individuals who are suicidal may display the same warning signs. However, here are some common signs to look out for:

Talking about suicide: A person who is contemplating suicide may talk about wanting to die or harm themselves, feeling hopeless or trapped, or expressing feelings of being a burden to others.

Changes in behavior: A person who is suicidal may exhibit changes in behavior, such as becoming withdrawn or isolating themselves, experiencing mood swings or irritability, or engaging in risky behaviors.

Increased substance use: Individuals who are struggling with suicidal thoughts may increase their use of drugs or alcohol as a way of coping.

Giving away possessions: Some individuals who are contemplating suicide may give away their possessions or express their desire to "tie up loose ends."

Preoccupation with death: A person who is suicidal may become preoccupied with death or dying, such as talking about it frequently or researching suicide methods.

Changes in sleeping or eating habits: Suicidal individuals may experience changes in sleeping or eating patterns, such as sleeping more or less than usual, or losing or gaining a significant amount of weight.

It's important to remember that if you are concerned about someone who may be suicidal, it's important to take their distress seriously and seek professional help.

Here are some ways that can help prevent suicides:

Suicide prevention is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach involving individuals, communities, healthcare providers, and policymakers.

Education and Awareness: Education and awareness about suicide can help reduce stigma and create a supportive environment. Individuals should be aware of the warning signs of suicide, how to respond to someone who is suicidal, and where to seek help.

Mental Health Support: Mental health support services such as counseling, therapy, and crisis intervention can help those who are struggling with mental health issues and prevent suicide.

Restricting Access to Means: Restricting access to lethal means, such as firearms and medications, can reduce the likelihood of suicide.

Building Resilience: Building resilience can help individuals cope with life's challenges and decrease their risk of suicide. This can be achieved through activities such as exercise, mindfulness, and social support.

Addressing Social Factors: Addressing social factors such as poverty, unemployment, and social isolation can help prevent suicide. Providing support and resources for those in need can reduce the risk of suicide.

Advocacy: Advocating for policies and programs that support suicide prevention, such as increased funding for mental health services and suicide prevention hotlines, can also help prevent suicide.

It's essential to remember that suicide prevention is everyone's responsibility, and together we can make a difference.

One can also seek help through the following helplines.

1. Roshni Helpline

+91 4066202000

2.Sneha Foundation India

+91 4424640050

3. Suicide Prevention Action Network (SPAN) (Hyderabad)

+ 91 7207308383

4. i CALL - 9152987821

